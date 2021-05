2021 Week 20: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Shatta Wale indirectly inspires the masses to put God first in viral photos with Duncan Williams

Kofi Kinaata gets creative in a Birthday song; We Dey For You

Video Premiere: Decision by Wendy Shay feat. Medikal

Submissions for 5th Edition of Ghana Music Awards UK open!

I don’t know the science behind the love people have for me, it’s just by grace – Diana Hamilton

Kofi Jamar, Bryan The Mensah, King Paluta, others go in hard on JMJ’s Riddim Of The Gods (New Kings Tape One)

I don’t have competitors in the industry, only ‘complimentors’ – Akesse Brempong

My fashion sense is a gift from God – Empress Gifty

Meet BerryVodca, the Expensive Music signee