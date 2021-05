2021 Week 19: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Featuring Fameye & Kelvyn Boy on my new ‘Love From The East’ EP was a divine revelation – Teflon Flexx

Ever knew D-Black’s ‘Loyalty’ album also features Delay, Afia Shwarzneggar, James Gardiner & Clemento Suarez?

Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, DJ Switch & Kwame Yeboah bag awards at 2021 IRAWMA

Album: Loyalty by D-Black

K.Junior digs deep into the crates of authentic Ghanaian music for latest single; Mpotompoto

Cedi Rap: The budding rapper addressing industry issues with a “Letter To The East”

Shatta Wale shares stages with Ziggy Marley, Beenie Man, Gramps Morgan, others at IRAWMA this Monday, 1am GMT!

Back to the Sender! Quamina MP fires shots in latest Kofi Kinaata assisted jam

New Music Friday! D-Black blesses the game with 12-track ‘Loyalty’ album today!