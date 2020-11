2020 Week 45: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Team Eternity Ghana set to host Naa Mercy, Vessel Chordrick for; TEG Live

Eugene Zuta emphasizes ‘The God Factor’ in latest album

Goldkay serves a blend of Afrobeat, R&B & Dancehall in new jam; Magnum

Watch Worlasi’s Worlafest 2020 live on Worlafest.com Today!

Perez Musik touts Jesus as “The Light” in new single

Kelvyn Boy’s “BlackStar Album” clocks 1.7m streams on audiomack under 12hrs!

Gidochi chips in new “XXL” single ahead of debut EP; Mixed Feelings

Album: Blackstar by Kelvyn Boy

Lyrics: Happy Day by Sarkodie feat. Kuami Eugene