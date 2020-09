2020 Week 36: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Video: Destiny by Black Sherif

Lyrics: Box Of Memories by Amerado

Vacs: The multi-talented hitmaking Artiste/Producer

Audio: Destiny by Black Sherif

Questions with Stegue

Video Premiere: Box Of Memories by Amerado

Audio: Money by TubhaniMuzik feat. Kelvyn Boy, DopeNation, Kofi Mole & Strongman