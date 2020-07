2020 Week 29: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Pre-order KobbySalm’s debut ‘ITMOC’ album now!

Lamisi to illuminate lives with; Brighter Side virtual concert

List: Medikal is the most featured artist of 2020

Medikal shares dark side of his life before the limelight

Amerado reports issues of Lilwin, Funny Face, others on Yeete Nsem ep.9

7 reasons why the Shatta Wale assisted ‘Already’ is a fan favorite globally!

Audio: No Apologies by Myx Quest, M.anifest & Kimarne feat. B4Bonah

Video: Heart Breaker by Pauli-B

Video Premiere: Ego Over You by Lil Win feat. DopeNation