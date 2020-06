2020 Week 25: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

10 hitmakers who double up as amazing fathers!

Here is a list of Father’s Day themed Ghanaian songs

Sarkodie hails Edem as part of his top 3 rappers globally!

Video: Brown Paper Bag by Sarkodie feat. M.anifest

SM Fan Vrs Praye Tietia – Shadrack Amonoo Crabe

Producers could earn GHS 2k & be on Shatta Wale’s #GoGAlbum! Here’s how

Hot issues! Kwaku Bs leaves La Même Gang

Opanka spends birthday with Ace US rapper T.I on IG Live

Video: Sometimes by D-Black