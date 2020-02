2020 Week 8: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Sarkodie records with MOG, Possigee in UK’s Redbull studio; releases teaser

KiDi explains ringed tattoos spotted on his arms as iconic reminders

Blakk Rasta belittles Samini; claims some artistes are doing ‘dead’ music

Meet St Beryl: the new act turning Wanlov from a mad man to a ballerina in her visuals

Video: Lady by Nanky

Video: To Be A Man by Y Blaq feat. Kuami Eugene

1 on 1: I became an artiste by accident, I wear ladies clothes – Lord Paper

Wendy Shay unwinds in ‘Birthday Song’ visuals shot on an iPhone 11 Pro Max!

Video: Birthday Song by Wendy Shay