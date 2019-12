2019 Week 52: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Dreams do come true! Watch as CJ Biggerman stun Rick Ross at Detty Rave

Confirmed: Stonebwoy to kickstart Afronation performances despite injunction

CJ Biggerman earns a performance with Rick Ross ahead of Detty Rave

Top 10 Gospel Artistes with indigenous sounds

Highly Spiritual Music record label on the rise!

Samini floods Dansoman High Street with Saminifest 2019 – Video

Top 10 2019 Christmas hit singles from Ghana

Stand a chance to be featured by Sarkodie at 2019 Rapperholic!

I was heartbroken when Black Love album leaked; I'm taking legal action soon – Sarkodie