Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
2023 Week 17: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
|Week #17 April, 29th 2022.
|P
|W
|L
|1.
|Yahitte Remix by King Paluta ft. All Stars
|1
|9
|1
|2.
|Cryptocurrency by Kuami Eugene & Rotimi
|2
|5
|3
|3.
|Obaa Hemaa by Skyface SDW ft. All Stars
|1
|17
|4
|4.
|More Of You by Stonebwoy
|1
|11
|2
|5.
|Aseda by Nacee
|5
|2
|10
|6.
|Scar by Gyakie & JBEE
|6
|1
|–
|7.
|Oh Ma Linda by Reggie ft. All Stars
|7
|3
|8
|8.
|Adoley by Camidoh
|7
|8
|9
|9.
|Country Side by Sarkodie ft. Black Sherif
|1
|24
|5
|10.
|Win by Kofi Mole ft. Kwesi Arthur
|6
|6
|6
|P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
|#top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.
