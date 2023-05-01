fbpx
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

2023 Week 17: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

2023 Week 17: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Week #17 April, 29th 2022.PWL
1.Yahitte Remix by King Paluta ft. All Stars191
2.Cryptocurrency by Kuami Eugene & Rotimi253
3.Obaa Hemaa by Skyface SDW ft. All Stars1174
4.More Of You by Stonebwoy1112
5.Aseda by Nacee5210
6.Scar by Gyakie & JBEE61
7.Oh Ma Linda by Reggie ft. All Stars738
8.Adoley by Camidoh789
9.Country Side by Sarkodie ft. Black Sherif1245
10.Win by Kofi Mole ft. Kwesi Arthur666
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

