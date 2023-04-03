fbpx
2023 Week 13: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

2023 Week 13: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Week #13 April, 1st 2022.PWL
1.More Of You by Stonebwoy171
2.Yahitte Remix by King Paluta ft. All Stars253
3.Obaa Hemaa by Skyface SDW ft. All Stars1132
4.Country Side by Sarkodie ft. Black Sherif1204
5.Cinderella by Beeztrap KOTM ft. Skyface SDW, City Boy, Thomas The Great, Reggie, Braa Benk, O’Kenneth & Kwaku DMC437
6.Anadwo by Jay Bahd465
7.Single by Kuami Eugene2206
8.Win by Kofi Mole ft. Kwesi Arthur829
9.Adoley by Camidoh748
10.Cryptocurrency by Kuami Eugene & Rotimi101
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

