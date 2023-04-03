2023 Week 13: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Week #13 April, 1st 2022. P W L 1. More Of You by Stonebwoy 1 7 1 2. Yahitte Remix by King Paluta ft. All Stars 2 5 3 3. Obaa Hemaa by Skyface SDW ft. All Stars 1 13 2 4. Country Side by Sarkodie ft. Black Sherif 1 20 4 5. Cinderella by Beeztrap KOTM ft. Skyface SDW, City Boy, Thomas The Great, Reggie, Braa Benk, O’Kenneth & Kwaku DMC 4 3 7 6. Anadwo by Jay Bahd 4 6 5 7. Single by Kuami Eugene 2 20 6 8. Win by Kofi Mole ft. Kwesi Arthur 8 2 9 9. Adoley by Camidoh 7 4 8 10. Cryptocurrency by Kuami Eugene & Rotimi 10 1 –

P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position #top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.