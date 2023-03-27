2023 Week 12: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Week #12 March 25th 2022. P W L 1. More Of You by Stonebwoy 1 7 1 2. Obaa Hemaa by Skyface SDW ft. All Stars 1 12 2 3. Yahitte Remix by King Paluta ft. All Stars 3 4 4 4. Country Side by Sarkodie ft. Black Sherif 1 19 3 5. Anadwo by Jay Bahd 4 5 5 6. Single by Kuami Eugene 2 19 6 7. Cinderella by Beeztrap KOTM ft. Skyface SDW, City Boy, Thomas The Great, Reggie, Braa Benk, O’Kenneth & Kwaku DMC 7 2 10 8. Adoley by Camidoh 7 3 7 9. Win by Kofi Mole ft. Kwesi Arthur 9 1 – 10. Adole by Shatta Wale 4 8 8

P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position #top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

