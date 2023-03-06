Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
2023 Week 9: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
|Week #9 March 4th 2022.
|P
|W
|L
|1.
|More Of You by Stonebwoy
|1
|4
|2
|2.
|Obaa Hemaa by Skyface SDW ft. All Stars
|1
|9
|1
|3.
|Country Side by Sarkodie ft. Black Sherif
|1
|16
|3
|4.
|Ofon Na Ɛdi Asɛm Fo by Daddy Lumba
|1
|10
|4
|5.
|Adole by Shatta Wale
|4
|6
|5
|6.
|Anadwo by Jay Bahd
|6
|2
|8
|7.
|Single by Kuami Eugene
|2
|16
|6
|8.
|Win by Kwaw Kese ft. Sarkodie
|7
|4
|7
|9.
|Yahitte Remix by King Paluta ft. All Stars
|9
|1
|–
|10.
|Gboza by DopeNation
|3
|14
|10
|P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
|#top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.
