fbpx
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

2023 Week 7: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 54 mins ago
2023 Week 7: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Week #7 February 18th 2022.PWL
1.Obaa Hemaa by Skyface SDW ft. All Stars171
2.Ofon Na Ɛdi Asɛm Fo by Daddy Lumba182
3.Country Side by Sarkodie ft. Black Sherif1143
4.More Of You by Stonebwoy426
5.Adole by Shatta Wale444
6.Single by Kuami Eugene2145
7.Win by Kwaw Kese ft. Sarkodie7210
8.Pentecost Praise Jam 2 – Yaw Boadu Jnr828
9.Gboza by DopeNation3127
10.Onyame Akatua by Great Ampong849
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 54 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.

Related Articles

2022 Week 48: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

2022 Week 48: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

5th December 2022
2022 Week 47: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

2022 Week 47: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

28th November 2022
2022 Week 46: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

2022 Week 46: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

21st November 2022
2022 Week 45: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

2022 Week 45: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

14th November 2022

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker