Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
2023 Week 2: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
|Week #2 January 14th 2022.
|P
|W
|L
|1.
|Country Side by Sarkodie ft. Black Sherif
|1
|9
|1
|2.
|Single by Kuami Eugene
|2
|9
|2
|3.
|Ofon Na Ɛdi Asɛm Fo by Daddy Lumba
|3
|3
|5
|4.
|Gboza by DopeNation
|3
|7
|3
|5.
|Obaa Hemaa by Skyface SDW ft. All Stars
|5
|2
|10
|6.
|Mala by MOGmusic
|6
|4
|6
|7.
|JJC by Shatta Wale
|7
|3
|8
|8.
|Soja by Black Sherif
|3
|12
|7
|9.
|Waye Me Yie by Piesie Esther
|3
|29
|9
|10.
|Oh Paradise by Black Sherif
|1
|13
|4
|P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
|#top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.
THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.
You must log in to post a comment.