Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
2023 Week 1: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
|Week #1 January 7th 2022.
|P
|W
|L
|1.
|Country Side by Sarkodie ft. Black Sherif
|1
|8
|1
|2.
|Single by Kuami Eugene
|2
|8
|2
|3.
|Gboza by DopeNation
|3
|6
|4
|4.
|Oh Paradise by Black Sherif
|1
|12
|3
|5.
|Ofon Na Ɛdi Asɛm Fo by Daddy Lumba
|5
|2
|8
|6.
|Mala by MOGmusic
|6
|3
|7
|7.
|Soja by Black Sherif
|3
|11
|5
|8.
|JJC by Shatta Wale
|8
|2
|10
|9.
|Waye Me Yie by Piesie Esther
|3
|28
|9
|10.
|Obaa Hemaa by Skyface SDW ft. All Stars
|10
|1
|–
|P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
|#top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.
