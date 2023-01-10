fbpx
2023 Week 1: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

2023 Week 1: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Week #1 January 7th 2022.PWL
1.Country Side by Sarkodie ft. Black Sherif181
2.Single by Kuami Eugene282
3.Gboza by DopeNation364
4.Oh Paradise by Black Sherif1123
5.Ofon Na Ɛdi Asɛm Fo by Daddy Lumba528
6.Mala by MOGmusic637
7.Soja by Black Sherif3115
8.JJC by Shatta Wale8210
9.Waye Me Yie by Piesie Esther3289
10.Obaa Hemaa by Skyface SDW ft. All Stars101
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

