Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
2022 Week 52: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
|Week #52 December, 31st 2022.
|P
|W
|L
|1.
|Country Side by Sarkodie ft. Black Sherif
|1
|7
|1
|2.
|Single by Kuami Eugene
|2
|7
|3
|3.
|Oh Paradise by Black Sherif
|1
|11
|2
|4.
|Gboza by DopeNation
|4
|5
|4
|5.
|Soja by Black Sherif
|3
|10
|5
|6.
|Champagne by KiDi
|1
|14
|6
|7.
|Mala by MOGmusic
|7
|2
|9
|8.
|Ofon Na Ɛdi Asɛm Fo by Daddy Lumba
|8
|1
|–
|9.
|Waye Me Yie by Piesie Esther
|3
|27
|7
|10.
|JJC by Shatta Wale
|10
|1
|–
|P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
|#top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.
