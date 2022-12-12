fbpx
2022 Week 49: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

2022 Week 49: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Week #49 December, 10th 2022.PWL
1.Country Side by Sarkodie ft. Black Sherif141
2.Oh Paradise by Black Sherif192
3.Soja by Black Sherif374
4.Champagne by KiDi1123
5.Waye Me Yie by Piesie Esther3245
6.Gboza by DopeNation527
7.Bring Back The Love by Akwaboah546
8.Gidigba by Stonebwoy1138
9.Blessed by KiDI ft. Mavado3169
10.Midnight by Larruso9910
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

