fbpx
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

2022 Week 47: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 1 day ago
2022 Week 47: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Week #47 November, 26th 2022.PWL
1.Country Side by Sarkodie ft. Black Sherif122
2.Oh Paradise by Black Sherif171
3.Champagne by KiDi1103
4.Soja by Black Sherif454
5.Bring Back The Love by Akwaboah5210
6.Waye Me Yie by Piesie Esther3226
7.Gidigba by Stonebwoy1115
8.Blessed by KiDI ft. Mavado3147
9.Midnight by Larruso979
10.Single by Kuami Eugene648
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 1 day ago
Show More
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.

Related Articles

2022 Week 36: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

2022 Week 36: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

13th September 2022

2022 Week 35: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

5th September 2022
2022 Week 34: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

2022 Week 34: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

29th August 2022

2022 Week 33: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

22nd August 2022

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker