Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
2022 Week 46: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
|Week #45 November, 12th 2022.
|P
|W
|L
|1.
|Oh Paradise by Black Sherif
|1
|6
|2
|2.
|Country Side by Sarkodie ft. Black Sherif
|2
|1
|–
|3.
|Champagne by KiDi
|1
|9
|3
|4.
|Soja by Black Sherif
|4
|4
|4
|5.
|Gidigba by Stonebwoy
|1
|10
|1
|6.
|Waye Me Yie by Piesie Esther
|3
|21
|6
|7.
|Blessed by KiDI ft. Mavado
|3
|13
|5
|8.
|Single by Kuami Eugene
|6
|3
|7
|9.
|Midnight by Larruso
|9
|6
|9
|10.
|Bring Back The Love by Akwaboah
|10
|1
|–
|P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
|#top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.
