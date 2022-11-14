fbpx
2022 Week 45: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

2022 Week 45: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Week #45 November, 12th 2022.PWL
1.Gidigba by Stonebwoy191
2.Oh Paradise by Black Sherif253
3.Champagne by KiDi182
4.Soja by Black Sherif434
5.Blessed by KiDI ft. Mavado3125
6.Waye Me Yie by Piesie Esther3206
7.Single by Kuami Eugene628
8.Atele by Lasmid697
9.Midnight by Larruso959
10.Cash Out by Shatta Wale10210
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

