2022 Week 45: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Week #45 November, 12th 2022. P W L 1. Gidigba by Stonebwoy 1 9 1 2. Oh Paradise by Black Sherif 2 5 3 3. Champagne by KiDi 1 8 2 4. Soja by Black Sherif 4 3 4 5. Blessed by KiDI ft. Mavado 3 12 5 6. Waye Me Yie by Piesie Esther 3 20 6 7. Single by Kuami Eugene 6 2 8 8. Atele by Lasmid 6 9 7 9. Midnight by Larruso 9 5 9 10. Cash Out by Shatta Wale 10 2 10

P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position #top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.