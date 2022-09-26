2022 Week 38: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Week #38 September, 24th 2022. P W L 1. Fa Ne Fom by DJ Azonto 1 1 – 2. Gidigba by Stonebwoy 2 2 8 3. Blessed by KiDI ft. Mavado 3 5 3 4. Something by Gyakie 1 13 1 5. Friday Night by Lasmid 1 15 2 6. Champagne by KiDi 6 1 – 7. Waye Me Yie by Piesie Esther 3 14 4 8. Atele by Lasmid 8 2 9 9. 10 Toes by King Promise ft. Omah Lay 4 7 5 10. Grace by Amerado ft. Lasmid 7 4 7

P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position #top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

