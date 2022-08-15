Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
2022 Week 32: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
|Week #32 August 13th, 2022.
|P
|W
|L
|1.
|Something by Gyakie
|1
|7
|1
|2.
|Friday Night by Lasmid
|1
|9
|2
|3.
|Waye Me Yie by Piesie Esther
|3
|8
|3
|4.
|Atia (Highlife) by Epixode & Kwabena Kwabena
|4
|5
|4
|5.
|Sugarcane Remix by Camidoh ft. King Promise, Mayorkun & Darkoo
|1
|19
|5
|6.
|Kadosh by Joe Mettle
|6
|2
|8
|7.
|Survivor by Wendy Shay
|5
|5
|6
|8.
|10 Toes by King Promise ft. Omah Lay
|8
|1
|–
|9.
|Sin No More by Amerado
|9
|1
|–
|10.
|Abaduaba Ameliar by Lyrical Joe
|10
|1
|–
|P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
|#top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.
