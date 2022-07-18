fbpx
2022 Week 28: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

2022 Week 28: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Week #28 July 16th, 2022.PWL
1.Friday Night by Lasmid151
2.Something – Gyakie233
3.Sugarcane Remix by Camidoh ft. King Promise, Mayorkun & Darkoo1152
4.Waye Me Yie by Piesie Esther444
5.Survivor by Wendy Shay365
6.Sing Your Name – Strongman ft. Mr Drew636
7.Outside by DJ Breezy ft. Mugeez, Stonebwoy, Black Sherif, Kwesi Arthur & Smallgod71
8.Down Flat by Kelvyn Boy1227
9.Atia (Highlife) by Epixode & Kwabena Kwabena91
10.On God – Shatta Wale1158
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

