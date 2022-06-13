Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
2022 Week 23: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
|Week #23 June 11th, 2022.
|P
|W
|L
|1.
|Sugarcane Remix by Camidoh ft. King Promise, Mayorkun & Darkoo
|1
|10
|1
|2.
|On God by Shatta Wale
|1
|10
|2
|3.
|Survivor by Wendy Shay
|3
|1
|–
|4.
|Down Flat by Kelvyn Boy
|1
|17
|4
|5.
|Therapy by Stonebwoy
|5
|5
|5
|6.
|The Finish Line by Eno Barony ft. Amerado
|3
|5
|3
|7.
|Hewale Lala by Perez Musik
|7
|9
|7
|8.
|Take Me Away by Kuami Eugene
|8
|2
|10
|9.
|Obiaa Boa by Amerado
|6
|5
|6
|10.
|Kwaku The Traveller by Black Sherif
|1
|11
|9
|P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
|#top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.
