2022 Week 21: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Week #21 May 28th, 2022.PWL
1.Sugarcane Remix by Camidoh ft. King Promise, Mayorkun & Darkoo181
2.On God by Shatta Wale182
3.Down Flat by Kelvyn Boy1153
4.The Finish Line by Eno Barony ft. Amerado434
5.Therapy by Stonebwoy535
6.Obiaa Boa by Amerado637
7.Kwaku The Traveller by Black Sherif196
8.Rap God by Strongman558
9.Hewale Lala by Perez Musik7710
10.Celebrate by Kwesi Arthur ft. Teni9119
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

