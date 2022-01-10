Elegant, dashing, and daring – 3 times Naana The Violinist turned heads

Not only is Naana the Violinist a force to be reckoned with, but she is also a style star who leaves heads turning each time she steps out.

Naana the Violinist is a name in the industry that needs little to no introduction after gradually carving a pedigree as one of Ghana’s top violinists.

Over her time in the industry, she is becoming a force to be reckoned with and amassing a fan following in the thousands.

She shot to fame as after performing at the 2018 VGMA, where she performed with Efya, Adina, MzVee & Akosua Agyapong in a tribute for the late Ebony Reigns.

As an avid user of social media, the Violinist often takes to her Instagram account to share pictures of her in-vogue looks and style.

If you’re looking for any kind of fashion style inspiration, Naana’s Instagram page is one of the places to go.

From gracious gowns to sophisticated Ankara wears, Naana most certainly fulfills the style quotient in every look. We’ve had our eyes peeled on the violin for quite some time now and her style has always been rather flamboyant and eccentric.

With that being said, we rounded up three Naana the Violinist looks that turned heads and got people celebrating her.

3 African Fashion Styles For Female Violinists

When Naana The Violinist stepped out in a custom baby pink Kwesi Miller dress which featured a side low slit and beaded with crystals.

The one-hand full-sleeve satin gown was all sorts of goals and was turning onlookers green with envy.

Naana was spotted at the 2021 Vodafone Platinum night, in a black and gold satin off-shoulder gown with ruffles on one shoulder. The dress hugged her body in all the right places and accentuated her hourglass figure.

Naana did complete justice to the dress which flared out into a mermaid tail at the bottom beyond her knees.

The Violinist teamed the floor-length dress with a pair of matching heels. For this look, the Instrumentalist had her hair styled straight and a minimal make-up look.

Naana The Violinist was spotted in a green floral lacey gown, with spaghetti straps, teamed with black ruffles on one shoulder.

Aside from fitting into the Christmas theme, the outfit exuded elegance and the panache of the merry-making season.

After rounding up these three looks, we’re left undecided as to which look is the one for us. Naana The Violinist has set a mark that should be replicated by all in the music entertainment industry.

As the famous quote goes “what you wear is how you present yourself to the world, especially today when human contacts are so quick. Fashion is instant language“.

A language that Naana The Violinist has quickly learned to speak to her esteemed list of clientele.

