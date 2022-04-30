fbpx
The Big 'E'

Say #KUNKRA! Get to know its origin as song owner, Oskido lands in Ghana to reactivate it!

9 years after its release and its a bigger hit now! Music never dies!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 58 mins ago
Say #KUNKRA! Get to know its origin as song owner, SA's Oskido lands in Ghana to reactivate it!
Photo Credit: Oskido/Twitter

Legendary South African recording artist, DJ, record producer and businessman, Oscar Sibonginkosi Mdlongwa aka Oskido’s “Tsa Mandebele Kids” is the song behind the viral Kunkra term.

It was produced in 2013 and was a mega-hit song in Africa but has been resurrected again after going viral on the Ghana’s twitter platform.

In 2022, Ghanaian Snapchat sensation #KingAlvaro used the music in his videos using the term #SayKunkra. Now, Oskido is in Ghana, reactivating that song again.

As a musician, the moral of this short story is that always be on the lookout for fans generated activation of your music and build on it to push the music further.

I doubt King Alvaro knew of Oskido when he was doing those videos. But you see that now they have met and re-recorded that song again.

Having been in the music industry for over 26 years, Oskido has reached a prominent status in the South African music industry, more-so in popular youth culture.

Like Baba Sadiq always says activating your music now as a musician requires data and making data informed decisions.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 58 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Fameye, others shutdown 'Accra in Paris'; Anne Sophie explains Shatta Wale exemption

Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Kwabena Kwabena shutdown ‘Accra in Paris’; Anne Sophie explains Shatta Wale exemption

5 days ago
Songs of Peter! Fameye unveils Cover Artwork for Sophomore Album

Songs of Peter! Fameye unveils Cover Artwork for Sophomore Album

5 days ago
On God by Shatta Wale

2022 Week 16: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

6 days ago
Tom D’Frick chalks success with the 'Stay Wicked' Radio Tour!

Tom D’Frick dominates the airwaves after successful ‘Stay Wicked’ Radio Tour!

7 days ago

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker