Esther Smith’s lost opportunity on Beyonce’s Lion King: The Gift project & what it means for Ghana’s Gospel music industry!

The world as a global village is evolving daily as new technologies & opportunities emerge as was the case with Esther Smith’s Ensuro & Beyonce’s Lion King: The Gift.

However, in as much as the new wave of contemporary Gospel artistes such as Akesse Brempong, Joe Mettle, KODA, MOGmusic and the likes have upped their game on having a social media presence and songs uploaded to all the major online stores and streaming platforms, there are still a few archaic mindsets out there.

Such is the case of ace Ghanaian gospel act Esther Smith who was considered for one of the biggest music projects which featured tons of African artists, Lion king album, by the world’s biggest living entertainer, Beyonce Gissele Carter, released in 2019.

In an ABC documentary directed and executive-produced by Beyonce, her team member was spotted enquiring about the ‘ensuro’ song by Esther smith as she sought to find who the artist is and which album the song is on.

A lady believed to be from her company, Parkwood Entertainment of Ghanaian descent was seen put a call to her Grandmother in Ghana seeking to find who the artist of the ‘Ensuro’ song is and what album she could find it on.

Her Grandmother couldn’t be of help as she ignorantly refers her granddaughter to check online because she had no idea. The lady chortled suggesting that that was already done but proved futile.

From the documentary, you could tell lots of African artists were considered for the project and we could assume there was no need to waste time to enquire about the song especially considering how discreet Parkwood is about their project, hence did not consider an open indagation.

Supposing she had a verified social media accounts and a dominating, interactive and active following on social media, this opportunity wouldn’t have eluded her. We aren’t sure if her song wasn’t recognized on Shazam yet as at that time but at the time of this write up, she has been fairly represented on there.

If Gospel in itself is something that ought to shared to the ends of the world before the end comes, then I guess its custodians ought to have a global appeal to their local creations.

Beyonce released Beyoncé released the behind-the-scenes TV special on September 16, 2019, , titled Beyoncé Presents: Making the Gift, documenting the album’s creation and her journey through Africa.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!