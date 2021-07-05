No Pressure, but can your best rapper comfort the bereaved the way Sarkodie did?

It’s about time we evolve the way we deliver artistry to the final consumer irrespective of what particular season or age they might find themselves in like Sarkodie did over the weekend.

Clad in his black attire, standing behind the pulpit at the St. George Catholic Cathedral, Koforidua, the award-winning rapper, Michael Owusu Addo, known in showbiz as, Sarkodie, performed a rap tribute.

It was to bid Dr. Joseph Felix Boateng Otchere-Darko a.k.a Barima Okyere Boateng, the late father of the founder of Danquah Institute, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a farewell.

This is nice and refreshing. Badwinba fuo nu you see where dem they invite them come? pic.twitter.com/dmxLhhwKdO — Sadiq Abdulai Abu (@sadiqabdulaiabu) July 4, 2021

This was his rendition of the popular song “Oye” composed by Mr. James Varrick Armaah for his Harmonious Chorale and is also the favourite of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo & Vice President Bawumia.



Sarkodie performed the song with radio presenter, Kokui Selormey Hanson, and the St George Catholic Cathedral’s Choir. ‘The Highest’ was able to capture the moment and it was refreshing to see the musician rap while he stood on the altar.

It was such a matured delivery that old folks (including self-righteous ones) gathered at the funeral who wouldn’t have been initial lovers of rap music, had a cause to have their heavy hearts and bereaved spirits lightened up by the talent of a single man.

Lousy, loud, immature, shallow-minded rappers who are smart enough could take a cue from this and develop themselves into a well-balanced and all round talent that appeal to minds as much as they do to lustful & greedy desires.

Meanwhile, Sarkodie’s No Pressure album that was scheduled to be released on 9th July has been rescheduled to 30th July due to some sample issues.

Been very difficult to break this news but very necessary. I Love the energy SarkNation can’t thank you enough please let’s keep Same till then … New music Friday tho 😊 … And we still turning up in Kumasi this weekend #NoPressureAlbum pic.twitter.com/phjynEzL6w — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) July 5, 2021

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!