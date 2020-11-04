Analysis of Sarkodie, Kuami Eugene alleged NPP campaign song; Happy Day

Sarkodie and Kuami Eugene have painted social media red, blue and white with their latest banger, ‘Happy Day’.

Several netizens have come up with their own conclusions predominantly suggesting that Sarkodie has affiliated his brand to that of the New Patriotic Party (N.P.P) with his new song.

His alleged decision has had an adverse effect on Kuami Eugene whom he featured on the song and claimed he had no idea of the endorsement until the video shoot of the recorded song.

The reigning VGMA Artiste of the Year has since come out to defend his brand and disassociate himself from any political party endorsement.

Sarkodie, however, hasn’t come out to officially declare his endorsement for the NPP and neither has the NPP, except for a harmless appreciation by the President Akuffo Addo for Sarkodie’s acknowledgement of his Free SHS and Dumsor resolving feats since his term in office.

Sarkodie in a tweet also replied His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo in what has been termed by some netizens as a rather disrespectful tone.

The summary of his reply depicts that the fact that he has praised the Akuffo Addo administration in the song doesn’t mean he won’t rebuke them when they falter.

“When there was dumsor and inflation, I talked about it. But if today I have uninterrupted electricity and my children will get the chance to go to school for free, then I have nothing to say but to ask Nana to continue (toaso),” he raps in the song.

To be that much bold to confront a sitting president who is alleged to have paid you for an endorsement deal is quite ostentatious.

Could it be that Sarkodie truly recorded on his own freewill without the knowledge of the NPP, after drawing inspiration from Kuami Eugene’s verse as revealed by the latter?

Note that as at the time of publishing this, the NPP hasn’t openly confirmed a Sarkodie endorsement like they have for Samini!

Could it be a long shot into tarnishing Kuami Eugene’s image for being awarded the 2020 VGMA Artiste of the Year instead of himself (Sarkodie) after seeing that he deserved it judging from the year in review?

Could Kuami Eugene’s outbursts on social media just be a cooked up story to stir controversy into promoting the song and turning their collaboration into yet another monster hit like Oofetso was?

Nana M3nfa bronya ho nre akoko oo lool !! 🙏🏾 when I say aban ( all parties ) Shouts to yourself x JM but if i feel like pointing out the negatives too you know how we do 😉 👊🏾🇬🇭 #HappyDay https://t.co/gsUhQ2wiGV — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) November 3, 2020

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!