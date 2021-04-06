VGMA 2021 – New Kings, Old Royals and the Ever Hungry Watchdogs
Organisers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards have unveiled nominations for the 22nd Edition of the Scheme. The announcement event was broadcasted on TV3 and on social media via Charterhouse Live.
The hour long event was packed and compact with performances from the Afro Harmony Band, Eno Barony, Kobby Salm and Efe Grace, Adina and Epixode, Mr. Drew and Mister Okyere.
Nominations & Categories
Organizers received several hundreds of entries after a call was made on the 19th of January. Approximately 6 weeks after the end of Call, Nominations were unveiled with a total of 111 nominees taking places in the 215 total nominations. There were 86 Male nominees and 24 Female nominees without counting group nominees. 97 nominees are Ghanaian and 14 are foreign.
The nominations were across some 29 Categories with Charterhouse introducing 2 new Categories; EP of the Year and Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste of the Year. VGMA22 has 8 Song Categories, 9 Artiste Categories and 17 Others.
28 categories are Ghanaian and 1 International Category.
The Categories with the most nominations is the Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year with 12 Songs followed by Best Afrobeats/Afropop Song, Best Video and Best New Artiste with 10 nominations each.
The Category with the least number of Nominations is Best Group with 4 nominations.
Adina Makes History
Adina Thembi became the first lady to receive 10 individual nominations and 1 featured nomination making her total hits at VGMA22 11.
This feat is seconded only by Ebony who posthumously bagged 7 nominations in the 19th Edition in 2018, she won 4 of the awards including the coveted Artiste of the Year accolade.
This is also the first year 2 Ladies have been nominated in the Artistes of the Year Category since the inception of the scheme. Adina Thembi and Diana Antwi Hamilton become the first two women to attain this feat.
High Nominations
Kuami Eugene topped total nominations with 13, 7 being individual and 6 featured. KiDi had a total of 9 nominations. Medikal had 7 nominations with 2 songs he featured on also receiving nominations; that brings his total mentions to 9.
Sarkodie and Kofi Jamar had 7 nominations each, Mr. Drew 6 nominations and so did Diana Hamilton to lead the gospel pack.
Joey B had 5 nominations and 3 features, giving a total of 8. Kwesi Arthur 5 nominations with 1 feature giving him a total of 6.
Yaw Tog had 5 nominations and features on 2 other songs which were nominated pushing him up to 7. Darkovibes has 5 nominations and is featured on a nominated song and so has a total of 6 mentions.
Joe Mettle has 4 nominations and a feature totaling 5 just as Kofi Kinnata. Eno Barony has 4 nominations. Kelvynboy has 3 nominations and is featured on 3 other songs pushing his mentions to 6.
Full List of All Nominations
Best Gospel Song
Blessed – Akesse Brempong ft Joe Mettle
Favour everywhere – Celestine ft Evelyn Wanjiru
Adom – Diana Hamilton
Jesus Over Do – Empress Gifty
Yesu mo – Joe Mettle
Jesus – MOG music
Jejeli – Kobby Psalm ft Okey Sokay
Who say God no dey – Kofi Karikari
Best HighLife Song
Posti me – Akwaboah
Play boy – Dada Hafco ft Akwaboah
Enjoyment – Kidi
Behind the scenes – Kofi Kinaata
Open gate – Kuami Eugene
Asa bone – Lord Paper ft Bosom P Young
Later – Mr Drew ft kelvyn boy
Party – Sista Afia ft Fameye
Best HipLife Song
Thank God – Dope Nation ft Kofi Kinaata
Enough is Enough – Eno Barony ft Wendy Shay
Long life – Fameye ft Kwesi Arthur
No Dulling – Keche ft Kuami Eugene
Dwe Remix – Krymi X Mr Drew ft All Stars
Pilolo – Strongman ft Kelvyn boy
Happy day – Sarkodie ft Kuami Eugene
Ghetto boy – Tulenkey ft Kelvyn boy & Medikal
Best Hip-Hop Song
Ataa Adwoa – Bosom P young
Otan Hunu – Dead Peepol ft Rich Kent
Akobam – Joey B ft Kofi Mole & Medikal
Ekorso – Kofi Jamar ft Yaw Tog & Y Pee
Money – Kweku Flick
Live from 233 – Kwesi Arthur
Sore – Yaw Tog ft O’ Kenneth, City Boy, Reggie & Jay Bhad
Force Dem to play nonsense – Eno Barony ft Sister Derby & Strongman
Best Reggae Dancehall Song
Why – Adina
Sheriff – Mzvee
Forever – Samini
Lonely – Jah Lead
Give Dem – Larusso
Make up – Kaphun ft Stonebwoy
Gye diee – Ras Kuuku ft MOG music
Mi dey up Remix – Kofi Jamar ft Stonebwoy
Best AfroBeats/ AfroPop Song
Take care of you – Adina ft Stonebwoy
Inna song – Darkovibes ft King Promise
Forever – Gyakie
Maria – Camidoh
Emergency – Wendy Shay ft Bosom P young
Sisa – King Promise
Turn on the lights – Kwesi Arthur
MoMo – Kelvyn boy ft Mugeez & Darkovibes
Say cheese – Kidi
VGMA Unsung Act
Oseikrom Sikanii
Nanky
Kwame Yogot
Malcolm Nuna
Adelaide The Seer
Kobby Tuesday
Naana Blu
Queendalyn
Best Music Video
Why – Adina
Fancy – Amarae
Adom – Diana Antwi Hamilton
Cold – Joey B
Open gate – Kuami Eugene
On the street – Kweku Smoke
Let me know – Mr Drew
Baddest boss – MzVee
KPA – Okyeame Kwame
Thomas Pompoyeyaw remix – Pappy Kojo ft Busisiwa
Best Instrumentalist
Joshua Moszi
Nana Yaw Sarfo
Prince Sennah
Emmanuel Bludo
Enoch Owuraku Kissi
Songwriter Of The Year
Diana Antwi Hamilton – Adom
Kofi Kinaata – Behind the scenes
Adina – Hyedin
Joe Mettle – Yesu mo
Abiana – Adun lei
Epixode – Too much
Record Of The Year
Be your own beautiful – Adomaa
Daddy’s Little girl – Adina
Fancy – Amarae
Die 4 u – Cina Soul
Too much – Epixode
Diplomatic teef – Trigmatic
Commot – Worlasi
Mmusuo – Yaa Yaa
Best Male Vocal Performance
Kidi – One man
Joe Mettle – Yesu mogya
Akwaboah – Posti me
MOG music – Oguamma
Kyei Mensah – Take it all
Kingsley Amporful – God
Best Female Vocal Performance
Abiana – Adun lei
Adina – Hear me
Yaa Yaa – Mmusuo
Cina Soul – Die 4 u
Efe Grace – Lord have your way
Enuonyam – Fill me
Group Of The Year
Bethel Revival Choir
Dope Nation
Keche
Dead Peepol
Collaboration Of The Year
Take care of you – Adina ft Stonebwoy
Inna song – Darkovibes ft King Promise
No Dulling – Keche ft Kuami Eugene
One man – Kidi ft Adina
Ekorso – Kofi Jamar ft Yaw Tog & Y Pee
La Hustle remix – Medikal ft Criss Waddle & Joey B
Happy day – Sarkodie ft Kuami Eugene
Sore – Yaw Tog ft Rich O’Kenneth, City Boy, Reggie & Jay Bhad
Best African Artiste
Burna Boy
Davido
Wizkid
Master KG
Fire Boy DML
Omah Lay
International Collaboration Of The Year
Favour everywhere – Celestine Donkor ft Evelyn Wanjiru
The one – Efya ft Tiwa Savage
Something nice – Kofi Kinaata ft Patoranking
Show body – Kuami Eugene ft Falz
Baajo – Kwesi Arthur ft Joeboy
CEO flow – Sarkodie ft E 40
Paper – Sista Afia ft Victor AD
Thomas Pompoyeyaw – Pappy Kojo ft Busisiwa
EP Of The Year
Blue – Kidi
Seed – Gyakie
Different – Guilty Beats
Mood swings – Edem
Sorry for the wait, this is not the tape – Kwesi Arthur
The Truth – Kofi Jamar
Producer of the Year
Chris Rich Beats
Yung Demz
Street Beatz
Richie Mensah
MOG Beatz
Willis Beatz
Best Rap Performance
Amerado – Best Rapper
Eno Barony – God Is a Woman
Joey B – Cold
Medikal – Stop it
Sarkodie – Brown Paper Bag
Strongman Burner – Flawless
Best Higlife Artiste
Akwaboah
Fameye
Kofi Kinaata
Kuami Eugene
Sista Afia
Dada Hafco
Best Gospel Artiste
Akesse Brempong
Celestine Donkor
Diana Hamilton
Empress Gifty
Joe Mettle
Mog Music
Efe Grace
Eric Jeshrun
Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste
Epixode
Samini
Ras Kuuku
Kaphun
Larruso
Best Hiplife/Hip hop Artiste
Eno Barony
Joey B
Keche
Kofi Jamar
Kwesi Arthur
Medikal
Sarkodie
Yaw Tog
Best Afrobebats/Afropop Artiste
Adina
Darkovibes
Camidoh
Kelvynboy
KiDi
King Promise
Mr Drew
Wendy Shay
Album of the Year
Araba – Adina
Kpanlogo – Darkovibes
Son of Africa – Kuami Eugene
The Truth – Medikal
Inveencible – MzVee
10AM – Strongman Burner
Blackstar – Kelvynboy
Lava Feels – Joey B
Best New Artiste
Amerado
Bosom P-Yung
Dead Peepol
Gyakie
Kofi Jamar
Kweku Flick
Larruso
Mr Drew
Yaw Tog
Camidoh
Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year
Atta Adwoa – Bosom P-Yung
Adom – Diana Hamilton
No Dulling – Keche ft. Kuami Eugene
Enjoyment – KiDi
Sisa – King Promise
Ekorso – Kofi Jamar ft. Yaw Tog & YPee
Open Gate – Kuami Eugene
La Hustle Rmx – Medikal ft. Criss Waddle & Joey B
Happy Day – Sarkodie ft. Kuami Eugene
Sore – Yaw Tog ft. O’Kenneth, Reggie, Jay Bhad & City Boi
Say Cheese – KiDi
Inna Song – Darkovibes ft. King Promise
Artiste of the Year
Adina
Diana Hamilton
KiDi
Kuami Eugene
Medikal
Sarkodie
Author: Richmond Adu-Poku
