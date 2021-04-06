VGMA 2021 – New Kings, Old Royals and the Ever Hungry Watchdogs

Organisers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards have unveiled nominations for the 22nd Edition of the Scheme. The announcement event was broadcasted on TV3 and on social media via Charterhouse Live.

The hour long event was packed and compact with performances from the Afro Harmony Band, Eno Barony, Kobby Salm and Efe Grace, Adina and Epixode, Mr. Drew and Mister Okyere.

Nominations & Categories

Organizers received several hundreds of entries after a call was made on the 19th of January. Approximately 6 weeks after the end of Call, Nominations were unveiled with a total of 111 nominees taking places in the 215 total nominations. There were 86 Male nominees and 24 Female nominees without counting group nominees. 97 nominees are Ghanaian and 14 are foreign.

The nominations were across some 29 Categories with Charterhouse introducing 2 new Categories; EP of the Year and Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste of the Year. VGMA22 has 8 Song Categories, 9 Artiste Categories and 17 Others.

28 categories are Ghanaian and 1 International Category.

The Categories with the most nominations is the Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year with 12 Songs followed by Best Afrobeats/Afropop Song, Best Video and Best New Artiste with 10 nominations each.

The Category with the least number of Nominations is Best Group with 4 nominations.

Adina Makes History

Adina Thembi became the first lady to receive 10 individual nominations and 1 featured nomination making her total hits at VGMA22 11.

This feat is seconded only by Ebony who posthumously bagged 7 nominations in the 19th Edition in 2018, she won 4 of the awards including the coveted Artiste of the Year accolade.

This is also the first year 2 Ladies have been nominated in the Artistes of the Year Category since the inception of the scheme. Adina Thembi and Diana Antwi Hamilton become the first two women to attain this feat.

High Nominations

Kuami Eugene topped total nominations with 13, 7 being individual and 6 featured. KiDi had a total of 9 nominations. Medikal had 7 nominations with 2 songs he featured on also receiving nominations; that brings his total mentions to 9.

Sarkodie and Kofi Jamar had 7 nominations each, Mr. Drew 6 nominations and so did Diana Hamilton to lead the gospel pack.

Joey B had 5 nominations and 3 features, giving a total of 8. Kwesi Arthur 5 nominations with 1 feature giving him a total of 6.

Yaw Tog had 5 nominations and features on 2 other songs which were nominated pushing him up to 7. Darkovibes has 5 nominations and is featured on a nominated song and so has a total of 6 mentions.

Joe Mettle has 4 nominations and a feature totaling 5 just as Kofi Kinnata. Eno Barony has 4 nominations. Kelvynboy has 3 nominations and is featured on 3 other songs pushing his mentions to 6.

Full List of All Nominations

Best Gospel Song

Blessed – Akesse Brempong ft Joe Mettle

Favour everywhere – Celestine ft Evelyn Wanjiru

Adom – Diana Hamilton

Jesus Over Do – Empress Gifty

Yesu mo – Joe Mettle

Jesus – MOG music

Jejeli – Kobby Psalm ft Okey Sokay

Who say God no dey – Kofi Karikari

Best HighLife Song

Posti me – Akwaboah

Play boy – Dada Hafco ft Akwaboah

Enjoyment – Kidi

Behind the scenes – Kofi Kinaata

Open gate – Kuami Eugene

Asa bone – Lord Paper ft Bosom P Young

Later – Mr Drew ft kelvyn boy

Party – Sista Afia ft Fameye

Best HipLife Song

Thank God – Dope Nation ft Kofi Kinaata

Enough is Enough – Eno Barony ft Wendy Shay

Long life – Fameye ft Kwesi Arthur

No Dulling – Keche ft Kuami Eugene

Dwe Remix – Krymi X Mr Drew ft All Stars

Pilolo – Strongman ft Kelvyn boy

Happy day – Sarkodie ft Kuami Eugene

Ghetto boy – Tulenkey ft Kelvyn boy & Medikal

Best Hip-Hop Song

Ataa Adwoa – Bosom P young

Otan Hunu – Dead Peepol ft Rich Kent

Akobam – Joey B ft Kofi Mole & Medikal

Ekorso – Kofi Jamar ft Yaw Tog & Y Pee

Money – Kweku Flick

Live from 233 – Kwesi Arthur

Sore – Yaw Tog ft O’ Kenneth, City Boy, Reggie & Jay Bhad

Force Dem to play nonsense – Eno Barony ft Sister Derby & Strongman

Best Reggae Dancehall Song

Why – Adina

Sheriff – Mzvee

Forever – Samini

Lonely – Jah Lead

Give Dem – Larusso

Make up – Kaphun ft Stonebwoy

Gye diee – Ras Kuuku ft MOG music

Mi dey up Remix – Kofi Jamar ft Stonebwoy

Best AfroBeats/ AfroPop Song

Take care of you – Adina ft Stonebwoy

Inna song – Darkovibes ft King Promise

Forever – Gyakie

Maria – Camidoh

Emergency – Wendy Shay ft Bosom P young

Sisa – King Promise

Turn on the lights – Kwesi Arthur

MoMo – Kelvyn boy ft Mugeez & Darkovibes

Say cheese – Kidi

VGMA Unsung Act

Oseikrom Sikanii

Nanky

Kwame Yogot

Malcolm Nuna

Adelaide The Seer

Kobby Tuesday

Naana Blu

Queendalyn

Best Music Video

Why – Adina

Fancy – Amarae

Adom – Diana Antwi Hamilton

Cold – Joey B

Open gate – Kuami Eugene

On the street – Kweku Smoke

Let me know – Mr Drew

Baddest boss – MzVee

KPA – Okyeame Kwame

Thomas Pompoyeyaw remix – Pappy Kojo ft Busisiwa

Best Instrumentalist

Joshua Moszi

Nana Yaw Sarfo

Prince Sennah

Emmanuel Bludo

Enoch Owuraku Kissi

Songwriter Of The Year

Diana Antwi Hamilton – Adom

Kofi Kinaata – Behind the scenes

Adina – Hyedin

Joe Mettle – Yesu mo

Abiana – Adun lei

Epixode – Too much

Record Of The Year

Be your own beautiful – Adomaa

Daddy’s Little girl – Adina

Fancy – Amarae

Die 4 u – Cina Soul

Too much – Epixode

Diplomatic teef – Trigmatic

Commot – Worlasi

Mmusuo – Yaa Yaa

Best Male Vocal Performance

Kidi – One man

Joe Mettle – Yesu mogya

Akwaboah – Posti me

MOG music – Oguamma

Kyei Mensah – Take it all

Kingsley Amporful – God

Best Female Vocal Performance

Abiana – Adun lei

Adina – Hear me

Yaa Yaa – Mmusuo

Cina Soul – Die 4 u

Efe Grace – Lord have your way

Enuonyam – Fill me

Group Of The Year

Bethel Revival Choir

Dope Nation

Keche

Dead Peepol

Collaboration Of The Year

Take care of you – Adina ft Stonebwoy

Inna song – Darkovibes ft King Promise

No Dulling – Keche ft Kuami Eugene

One man – Kidi ft Adina

Ekorso – Kofi Jamar ft Yaw Tog & Y Pee

La Hustle remix – Medikal ft Criss Waddle & Joey B

Happy day – Sarkodie ft Kuami Eugene

Sore – Yaw Tog ft Rich O’Kenneth, City Boy, Reggie & Jay Bhad

Best African Artiste

Burna Boy

Davido

Wizkid

Master KG

Fire Boy DML

Omah Lay

International Collaboration Of The Year

Favour everywhere – Celestine Donkor ft Evelyn Wanjiru

The one – Efya ft Tiwa Savage

Something nice – Kofi Kinaata ft Patoranking

Show body – Kuami Eugene ft Falz

Baajo – Kwesi Arthur ft Joeboy

CEO flow – Sarkodie ft E 40

Paper – Sista Afia ft Victor AD

Thomas Pompoyeyaw – Pappy Kojo ft Busisiwa

EP Of The Year

Blue – Kidi

Seed – Gyakie

Different – Guilty Beats

Mood swings – Edem

Sorry for the wait, this is not the tape – Kwesi Arthur

The Truth – Kofi Jamar

Producer of the Year

Chris Rich Beats

Yung Demz

Street Beatz

Richie Mensah

MOG Beatz

Willis Beatz

Best Rap Performance

Amerado – Best Rapper

Eno Barony – God Is a Woman

Joey B – Cold

Medikal – Stop it

Sarkodie – Brown Paper Bag

Strongman Burner – Flawless

Best Higlife Artiste

Akwaboah

Fameye

Kofi Kinaata

Kuami Eugene

Sista Afia

Dada Hafco

Best Gospel Artiste

Akesse Brempong

Celestine Donkor

Diana Hamilton

Empress Gifty

Joe Mettle

Mog Music

Efe Grace

Eric Jeshrun

Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste

Epixode

Samini

Ras Kuuku

Kaphun

Larruso

Best Hiplife/Hip hop Artiste

Eno Barony

Joey B

Keche

Kofi Jamar

Kwesi Arthur

Medikal

Sarkodie

Yaw Tog

Best Afrobebats/Afropop Artiste

Adina

Darkovibes

Camidoh

Kelvynboy

KiDi

King Promise

Mr Drew

Wendy Shay

Album of the Year

Araba – Adina

Kpanlogo – Darkovibes

Son of Africa – Kuami Eugene

The Truth – Medikal

Inveencible – MzVee

10AM – Strongman Burner

Blackstar – Kelvynboy

Lava Feels – Joey B

Best New Artiste

Amerado

Bosom P-Yung

Dead Peepol

Gyakie

Kofi Jamar

Kweku Flick

Larruso

Mr Drew

Yaw Tog

Camidoh

Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year

Atta Adwoa – Bosom P-Yung

Adom – Diana Hamilton

No Dulling – Keche ft. Kuami Eugene

Enjoyment – KiDi

Sisa – King Promise

Ekorso – Kofi Jamar ft. Yaw Tog & YPee

Open Gate – Kuami Eugene

La Hustle Rmx – Medikal ft. Criss Waddle & Joey B

Happy Day – Sarkodie ft. Kuami Eugene

Sore – Yaw Tog ft. O’Kenneth, Reggie, Jay Bhad & City Boi

Say Cheese – KiDi

Inna Song – Darkovibes ft. King Promise

Artiste of the Year

Adina

Diana Hamilton

KiDi

Kuami Eugene

Medikal

Sarkodie

Author: Richmond Adu-Poku

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!