Video: Woman by Okyeame Kwame & Sista Afia

GTA reaches agreement with Kirani Ayat over content use

Video: Ina Jin (Live Performance) by Kirani Ayat

Kirani Ayat calls out Nana Addo & MoTAC for using his intellectual property!

Kirani Ayat turns up the heat with debut album; Aisha’s Sun

Album: Aisha’s Sun by Kirani Ayat

2022 Week 22: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2022 Week 21: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Video: Sarki by Kirani AYAT