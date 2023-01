Lyrics: King You Wanna Be by Strongman feat. Efya

Video: Mensesa Me Ho by Pure Akan

Amakye Dede, Rex Omar, Efya, Samini billed for 10th-anniversary concert of African Legends Night

Wendy Shay tops Twitter trends after proving her mettle with live band performance of ‘Survivor; Efya, others react!

2022 Week 20: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Audio: Wo Kae by Pure Akan

2022 Week 19: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2022 Week 18: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Video Premiere: DinDin by D-Black feat. Efya