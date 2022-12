There’s a song in the UK by Kwamz, it’s “Yeah Yeah”, I got it on repeat! – ED Sheeran on his current favourite jam

Audio: Inside Me by Kwamz

Video: Nice & Clean by Kwamz

Kwamz dazzles on new music video for his record ‘Wake Up

Video: Wake Up by Kwamz

Kwamz out with another wavy record; Wake Up

Kwamz has evolved over the years and we stan!

DJ Paak hooks up with Ghetto Boy and Eddie Khae for new banger; Pepewada

Kwamz’s clocks Spotlight Track of the Week on official UK Afrobeat chart with; Ronaldo