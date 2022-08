Video: Only You by Celestine Donkor

Celestine Donkor to flood your ears with ‘Only You’ new single on September 10 & an EP in November!

Audio: Only You by DJ Leangun feat. Daze Dontrell

Sinam; from MTN hitmaker to a stunning songstress

Video: Only You (Yah) by PO Kwabena Donkor feat. Joyce Blessing

Audio: Only You by Eddy BlackJay

Video: Only You by Kiaani

Video: Only You by Global Boga

Video: Only You Freestyle by Headie One & Drake