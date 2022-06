Sarkodie billed for the first ever Afrobeats Festival in Berlin, Germany!

Checkout the 6 acts shortlisted to share stages with Sarkodie & R2Bees at New York’s It’s About Time Concert!

Tickets out for Sarkodie & R2Bees ‘It’s About Time’ concert in New York

Sarkodie shortlisted with Angelique Kidjo, Diamond Platinumz, others for Apple Music’s Africa Now Anniversary Special

I’m the only rapper to have broken Sarkodie’s VGMA record since 2012; he has congratulated me – Lyrical Joe

Bizzy Salifu and Sarkodie’s confessional collaboration ‘Come My Way’ is out now

The 7 times Sarkodie won VGMA Hiplife/HipHop Artiste of the Year over the past 12 years!

2022 Week 18: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2022 Week 17: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown