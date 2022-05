Lyrics: Therapy by Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy signed to Def Jam Records!

Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Kwabena Kwabena shutdown ‘Accra in Paris’; Anne Sophie explains Shatta Wale exemption

Sarkodie & Stonebwoy show united front during interview on French national television!

Medikal, Stonebwoy set for new single releases in May!

Stonebwoy defends endorsement of another Gold coin business scheme after backlash from Bridget Otoo, netizens!

Stonebwoy reminds Ghana he’s the best Reggae act to ever do it on Alpha Blondy’s ‘Love Power’

I wonder why Shatta, Sark, Stone, & even Kelvyn Boy aren’t billionaires just through royalties, not concerts! – Anne Sophie Ave

Stonebwoy reps Ghana at AfroNation Puerto Rico; share a passionate hug with WizKid after performance!