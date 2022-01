Video: Nice & Clean by Kwamz

Kwamz dazzles on new music video for his record ‘Wake Up

Video: Wake Up by Kwamz

Kwamz out with another wavy record; Wake Up

Kwamz has evolved over the years and we stan!

Kwamz’s clocks Spotlight Track of the Week on official UK Afrobeat chart with; Ronaldo

Kwamz out with video for Afrobeat banger; Ronaldo

Ronaldo! Kwamz drops a new feel-good song

Video: What Is This by Kwamz