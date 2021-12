Mame Nhunu So! Dada Hafco petitions the heavens with final single for the year

Lyrics: Obarima by Dada Hafco

Dada Hafco reinforces stance on prioritizing Highlife on new song

Video Premiere: Obarima by Dada Hafco

Video: Playboy by Dada Hafco feat. Akwaboah

Dada Hafco asks the question of the century; Are You Your Boyfriend’s Girlfriend?

Video: Ye Ko Di by Reggie ‘N’ Bollie feat. Ghana All Stars

2020 Week 4: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2020 Week 3: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown