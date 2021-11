Afrobeat new comer Tush releases debut single dubbed; Odo

Video: Odo by Onyame Kyeame

EP Review: Odɔ EP by KobbyRockz

Video: Yenti by Kay Dizzle feat. Jo Quaye

Audio: Yenti by Kay Dizzle feat. Jo Quaye

Audio: Odo by Onyame Kyeame

Video: Odo by Sonniballi