Video: Sawasa by Kamelyeon

Bisa KDei joins P-Square as headliners for Sierra Leone’s Ecofest following their recent reunion!

Eboso! R2BEES makes grand entry for the holiday season with Highlife-infused single!

No matter what, I will never feature on a song with Eazzy, she won’t even dare send it – Kuami Eugene

Video: I See Jesus by Naa Mercy Sinclear

O’lay Original is back!

Moliy; the genre-bender who embraces all forms of music

Video: Jo by Tida

Album: Madina To The Universe by M.anifest