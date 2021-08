Video: Spiritual by Larruso feat. KOJO BLAK

Emuva! Okese1 dives into the Amapiano craze with latest banger

Video: Mad Already by Rudebwoy Tymer feat. Larruso

Larruso lits up the Grand Arena with zestful performance at #VGMA22 Night 1 — PHOTOS

Label mates Larruso & KOJO BLAK insert a ‘SPIRITUAL’ party cracker!

Audio: Fire by Larruso

Video: Poisonous by Larruso

Second line-up of performers announced for 2021 3 Music Awards

Audio: Poisonous by Larruso