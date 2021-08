Audio: Panai by Shatta Wale feat. Red Panther Music

Audio: Hmmm Chale by Shatta Wale feat. Ara-B

Audio: Party Mad by Shatta Wale feat. Ara-B

Audio: Thugs by Shatta Wale feat. Captan & Ara-B

It’s time already! Shatta Wale gets MTV Video Awards nod

Video: Eka Aba Fie by Opanka feat. Shatta Wale