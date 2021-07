Video: Number One by Optional King feat. Ephraim

Video: Ghana Boi (Money On My Mind) by Drumz

Video: House Party by Drumz

Video: Live Session with Ephraim

Audio: Winner by Drumz

Audio: Divine Favour by Adom feat. Drumz

Video: Ye Ko Di by Reggie ‘N’ Bollie feat. Ghana All Stars

Reggie 'N' Bollie out with official Christmas banger; Ye Ko Di

Drumz partners with Flowking Stone for yet another hit tune; More Fire