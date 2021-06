Magnom breaks hiatus with new entry; Don’t Break It

Audio: Style Nor by Slim Drumz feat. Magnom

Video: Aseti by Copta feat. Magnom

Audio: Bie Mu Remix by #IFKR feat. CJ Biggerman, Magnom & Supa Gaeta

Audio: Take Over by Magnom

Magnom critiques upcoming Twi Rappers as having “cartoonish” lyrics

DJ Bibini hires Magnom for Afro-EDM debut; Nobody Badder

Video: For You You You by Lady Jay feat. Magnom

Audio: We Speed 3 by Magnom