Lyrics: 1st Sermon by Black Sherif

Video: 1st Sermon (Freestyle) by Black Sherif

Video: Sika Aba Fie Remix by Kweku Darlington feat. Kuami Eugene, Kweku Flick, Fameye & Yaw TOG

Video: Visa Remix by Kelvyn Boy feat. Joey B & Kwesi Arthur

Video: Green Means Go Remix by Pappy Kojo feat. Phyno & RJZ

Video: Anadwo by Kwame Yesu feat. Black Sherif & Kimilist