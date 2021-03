Audio: We Taya by Shatta Wale

2021 Week 12: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

5 Ghanaian acts nominated for 39th IRAWMA Awards!

2021 Week 11: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Ghana fan armies unite to push Shatta Wale’s Skillibeng-assisted jam; Blow Up

Single: Blow Up by Shatta Wale, Skillibeng & Gold Up

2021 Week 10: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

There can’t be another Shatta Michy, I own the brand – Shatta Michy fires trolls

Shatta Wale joins Alkaline, Popcaan, others as Audiomack Top 5 Most-Streamed Reggae/Dancehall Artists this week!