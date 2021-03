Hot kid Solebrown premieres “This Year” a must watch video

Niro Walter amps up productive streak with debut album; Focus

Morien serves classic visuals for new chune; Plenty Money

New label, new song! Dice Ailes came prepared for 2021

Nigeria’s KenDICKSON out with new single dubbed; WAYO

He’s Done It! Rev. Victor Chimere proclaims in new gospel record

Biko! Ravishing songstress, Lisa Yaro dazzles fans with new record

Moelogo taps M.anifest & Incisive on new EP; Myself

Niniola joins Eltee Skhillz on remix for Lucy