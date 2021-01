Audio: Getting Better by Onyame Kyeame

Video: Odo by Sonniballi

Odo: Sonniballi to release first song off upcoming EP

Video: Odo by Medikal feat. King Promise

Medikal finally confirms Fella’s pregnancy rumors in visuals for; Odo

Video Premiere: Odo by Wendy Shay feat. Kelvyn Boy

Video: Odo by Nana Tito feat. Nana Kwame Ampadu

This is good music from a king As Promised – King Promise

Keche receives Hyundai cars as promised by GEM Media