Video: Agbadza Gospel Medley 2 by Bethel Revival Choir

Video: Overdose by MOGmusic

Video: Cold by Joey B feat Sarkodie

Video: Ma Drip by Sean Lifer feat. O’Kenneth, Reggie, Jay Bahd, Kwaku DMC, Kawabanga & City Boy

Wyllz rebrands as Wavy Willy; serves 2-track ‘’Silver Surfer’’ compilation

Shatta Wale strikes Gold on 2020 Boomplay Music Facts Ghana!

Lebanese-Ghanaian rapper, Tafo out with new jam; Rock

Badszn dishes out new 4-track EP; A Little After Two

Starga tags Don Elvi & Blezdee for new jam; Jolopi